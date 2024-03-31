'Nicer Memory Than Piece Of Stone': Vijay Deverakonda Says He Auctioned His Filmfare Award For 'Good Chunk Of Money'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after artists today and he has also won a number of awards. However, he recently stated that he is not someone who is into awards and certificates and revealed that he even auctioned a coveted trophy of his.

Vijay stated that he tends to "give away" a lot of his awards. "Some might be at the office, some my mom has kept somewhere. Some awards I gave away… one award I gave away to Sandeep Reddy Vanga," he revealed.

The Arjun Reddy actor went on to say that he auctioned his Filmfare Best Actor award and gave the money away. "We auctioned it and got a good chunk of money that we gave away. I think that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house," he shared.

Vijay also revealed that he consciously chooses films that are not "too dark or too niche", adding that he is an actor with whom both the youth and the older people connect. "I need to entertain all of them. I know I am restricting myself but I won’t make choices that are either too dark or too niche," he said.

Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Family Star, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5.

Post Family Star, Vijay will also be seen in another film tentatively titled VD12, however, not much has been revealed about it yet.