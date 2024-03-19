Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda At Mumbai Event: 'Arjun Reddy Nahi Hoti Toh Kabir Singh Paida Naa Hota' (WATCH)

When Kabir Singh met Arjun Reddy: On Tuesday, March 17, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda met each other at an Amazon Prime Video slate announcement event in Mumbai.

During the event, the duo shared a 'bro-romantic' moment on the stage after Shahid kissed Vijay on his cheek. The Jab We Met actor thanked him for Arjun Reddy and said, "I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota. Thank you, Vijay!”

Check out the video:

Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film marked Sandeep Reddy Vanga's debut directorial starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Later, Shahid essayed the title role in 2019, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead.

In the video, further, hinting at Vijay’s next film, Shahid continued, “Now, that you are here and we all know about Arjun Reddy, I just want to ask you a simple question, ‘How has Arjun Reddy become a family man?'”

To this, Vijay said, looking at his producer, “That’s all he came me! But I liked the script, so I picked it up.”

Further, Kapoor also praised Mrunal Thakur, who stars in Family Star. “The lovely Mrunal Thakur is here. We did a beautiful film together, Jersey, and had some amazing times working together. It’s a creative reunion right here today," said the actor.