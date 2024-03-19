Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, announced a new film on Tuesday, March 19. The actor is all set to star in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which will be directed by Sachin B. Ravi.

Sharing the official announcement, the makers shared the first look and wrote, "Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his destined role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to the world on the brink of chaos. #Ashwatthama available post-theatrical release."

Check out the official announcement:

The film will delve into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata. The magnum opus Ashwatthama The Saga Continues is to be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

Director Sachin Ravi added, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was roped in to play the lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama, which was earlier directed by Aditya Dhar; however, it was later shelved.