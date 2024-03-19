 Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, announced a new film on Tuesday, March 19. The actor is all set to star in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which will be directed by Sachin B. Ravi.

Sharing the official announcement, the makers shared the first look and wrote, "Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his destined role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to the world on the brink of chaos. #Ashwatthama available post-theatrical release."

Check out the official announcement:

Read Also
'Inko Bada Problem Hota Hai': Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On Not Being Accepted In Bollywood
article-image
Read Also
Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Quit Smoking Because Of Daughter Misha - Here's What Happened
article-image

The film will delve into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata. The magnum opus Ashwatthama The Saga Continues is to be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

Director Sachin Ravi added, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

Read Also
'There will be a better time to make it': Vicky Kaushal finally breaks silence on 'The Immortal...
article-image

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was roped in to play the lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama, which was earlier directed by Aditya Dhar; however, it was later shelved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

Crooks OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Crooks OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting...

Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting...

Loot Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Loot Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Bhumi Pednekar To Play A Cop In Debut Web Series Daldal; First Look Out

Bhumi Pednekar To Play A Cop In Debut Web Series Daldal; First Look Out