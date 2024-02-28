'Inko Bada Problem Hota Hai': Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On Not Being Accepted In Bollywood

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently shared that he did not feel accepted during his initial days in the industry and that he does not like the concept of 'camps' in showbiz. He made some honest revelations during a recent podcast with Neha Dhupia and stated how he has now learnt to stand up to bullies.

During the conversation, Shahid stated that he does not have the "qualities to be a campy person".

He went on to share an anecdote from his younger days and how he was not accepted in his school in Mumbai because he had come from Delhi. "I was the outsider because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was really badly treated for a very long time," he recalled.

He went on to say that they kept moving houses in the city and he tried being friends with people who did not known him. "I went to Shiamak (Davar) and college, and that’s where I finally felt accepted and I had my own group of people and then I became an actor. When I came into the industry, I realised this is also like a school," he stated.

"Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye andar. So for many years you deal with that," he added.

Shahid opined that he is fine with people being comfortable with each other but that should not interfere with their work. "That doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something which does happen in this fraternity," he said.

He added that he "hated" being bullied and while he could not speak up for himself when he was a kid and a young adult, he now knows how to deal with such bullies. "Now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter Shahid," he said.

Shahid is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film marked the actor's return to the romcom genre after a long time and he was seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon.