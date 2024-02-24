Shahid Kapoor Birthday: A Look At The Jab We Met Actor’s Best Style Moments

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 24, 2024
Shahid Kapoor has been a part of movies like Haider, Vivah, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya among others.
Photo Via Instagram
On February 25, Shahid Kapoor celebrates his birthday. Here's a look at his jaw-dropping fashion sense that has left his fans impressed.
Shahid Kapoor loves playing around when it comes to fashion and this picture is proof!
Shahid Kapoor wore an embroidered short kurta from Rahul Mishra and paired with slim fit trousers.
Shahid Kapoor wore a white printed shirt from Diseno and paired them with black trousers.
Shahid Kapoor wore an embroidered kurta and wide leg pants from Line Out Line.
Shahid Kapoor wore a striped co-ord set from Pawan Sachdeva.
Shahid Kapoor played muse to fashion designer Anamika Khanna and picked a suit with multiple colours.
