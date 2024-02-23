Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slips Into A Brown Bikini In Malaysia

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 23, 2024
On February 24, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle and shared several pictures from her trip to Malaysia.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu slipped into a brown bikini and flaunted her toned body.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen meditating amidst the nature in Malaysia.
Sharing the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Highest love 🤍"
Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen surrounded by lush greenery.
Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced a break from work to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Myositis.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.
