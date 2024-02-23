Manisha Rani Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Finale

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 23, 2024
Manisha Rani is currently seen as a contestant in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Manisha Rani, who became the finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's finale, Manisha Rani seeked blessings in a traditional lavender suit.
Manisha Rani was seen helping a fan, who was trying to click a selfie with her.
Manisha Rani acknowledged her fans and smiled for the selfies.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant was surrounded by her fans outside Siddhivinayak temple.
Manisha Rani also thanked her fans for their support and asked the paparazzi to vote for her ahead of the finale.
Meanwhile, the six contestants who have made it to the top in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare and Adrija Sinha.
