Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas To Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Movies By The Filmmaker

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 23, 2024
Khamoshi: The Musical marked Bhansali’s directorial debut in Bollywood. It follows the story of a Goa-based deaf-mute couple.
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie is about how a newlywed man discovers that his wife is in love with another man and plans to unite them.
Based on the 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Black is about Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj who brings a ray of light into her dark world.
An adaptation of Romeo- Juliet, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it is about a star-crossed romance between Ram and Leela.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bajirao Mastani is about how Peshwa Bajirao, who is married to Kashi, falls in love with Mastani.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat is about how Sultan Alauddin Khalji hears of Padmaavat's beauty and forms an obsessive love for the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh.
Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was sold into prostitution at an early age and became a powerful mafia queen in Mumbai.
