Sridevi Death Anniversary: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s First Female Superstar

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 23, 2024
Sridevi was the first female superstar of Bollywood. She passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.
The reason for Sridevi's death was said 'accidental drowning.' On the late actress's death anniversary, here are some unknown facts about her.
Sridevi was asked to be a part of Jurrasic Park. She rejected the offer and said, "Those days, doing Hollywood films was alien, now it’s like a pride.”
Sridevi was passioniate about painting. She made a painting of Sonam Kapoor, which was reportedly auctioned at ₹10 lakh in Dubai.
Sridevi shot one of her most iconic songs, Chaalbaaz’s Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai with a 103-degree fever.
Sridevi's real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. Later, she changed her name to Sridevi as her screen name.
Sridevi played the role of Rajinikanth's stepmother in the 1976 Tamil film Moondru Mudichu at the age of 13.
Sridevi and Jaya Prada didn’t share a cordial relationship. Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked them up in a room so they could sort out their differences but failed.
