Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Gift Hampers To Paps As They Return To Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 23, 2024

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were all smiles as they returned to Mumbai on Friday post their wedding

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 21 in Goa, in the presence of their friends and family members

As they returned to the city, they were greeted by the ecstatic paps who showered them with congratulatory wishes and blessings

The newlyweds were seen distributing hampers amongst the paparazzi and media as they thanked them for their love

Rakul and Jackky were all smiles as they posed as newlyweds and the post-marital glow was evident on their faces

The couple is now expected to throw a grand reception bash in the city for the who's who of B-Town

Rakul and Jackky have decided to postpone their honeymoon owing to their work commitments

Thanks For Reading!

Unseen Photos From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding
Find out More