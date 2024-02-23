Unseen Photos From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding

By: Sachin T | February 23, 2024
One of the most adorable couples in B-Town, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, got married in a lavish affair in Goa on February 21
Rakul looked ethereal in a dusty pink lehenga from the house of Tarun Tahiliani for her wedding
Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in an ivory sherwani with matching turban and jewellery
Rakul and Jackky took their pheras and exchanged their vows in a dreamy ceremony with the sea being testimony to their union
Rakul had one of the happiest bridal entries with her brothers and friends escorting her under hundreds of flowers
Rakul was one happy bride on her wedding day and her joy was evident in the photos and videos
Rakul and Jackky's haldi ceremony was all things fun and the couple was showered with flower petals by their loved ones
The two were also seen having a ball in the sea just a day before their wedding, post the haldi ceremony
Rakul and Jackky are expected to return to Mumbai soon and throw a grand party for their friends and colleagues in B-Town
