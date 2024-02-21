Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Share FIRST Wedding Photos: 'Mine Now And Forever'

Congratulations are in order for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as the duo finally tied the knot at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of friends and family.

Just a while ago, on Wednesday, the newly wedded couple shared first official photos from their wedding and they look like a match made in heaven as bride and groom.

The duo wrote, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni"

Check it out:

In the photos, Rakul wore a pastel pink lehenga that had heavy embroidery detailing on it for her wedding, Jackky, on the other hand, wore a sherwani.

As per reports in India today, Jackky and Rakul had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style on February 21 to reflect both their cultures. The actress' chooda ceremony took place in the morning and the couple took their pheras at 3.30 PM.

Several celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Esha Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, David Dhawan among others, are present at the couple's wedding.

Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19. The duo have chosen #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI as their wedding hashtag.

Before jetting off to Goa for their wedding, Rakul and Jackky visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 on the De De Pyaar De actress' 31st birthday.