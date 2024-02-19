 Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Food Menu Revealed: From Sushi To Gluten-Free Dishes
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa on February 21

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani |

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa on February 21. The lovebirds have already reached Goa and the pre-wedding festivities are set to kickstart from Monday, and the guests have also started pouring in at the venue.

Ahead of the D-day, a new report suggests that the menu for the wedding will be all things healthy, and yet, innovative.

According to reports, a renowned chef has been hired by Rakul and Jackky to come up with a menu which is an amalgamation of desi flavours as well as international cuisines.

With some of the biggest names of B-Town flying down to Goa for the wedding, the couple has also made sure to cater to their fitness needs with a "health conscious" menu.

"Imagine healthier alternatives to (food like) sushi, their favourite. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight," the report quoted a source close to the development.

Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding rituals had begun in Mumbai itself with a dhol night, post which the soon-to-be-married duo and thier families jetted off to Goa.

The couple has ditched the royal palaces of the country and has instead opted for a beach wedding, with the venue being ITC Grand in South Goa.

Post the wedding, Rakul and Jackky will reportedly skip the honeymoon and will fly back straight to Mumbai where they will throw a grand reception bash as newlyweds for their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh To Direct & Act In Film On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; See First...

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Food Menu Revealed: From Sushi To Gluten-Free Dishes

Naseeruddin Shah Says He Stopped Watching Hindi Films As They Have No 'Substance': 'Don't Like Them...

Elvish Yadav Says 'Nanga Naachunga' If Proven Guilty In Noida Rave Party Case; Watch Video

Shivaji Jayanti 2024: Actors Who Played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On Screen

