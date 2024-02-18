Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur To Attend Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding In Goa? Here's What We Know

While B-Town couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to the tie the knot in Goa on February 21, looks like the newest lovebirds of Bollywood, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, will be seen attending the wedding together.

As per reports, Ananya and Aditya are among the many close friends of the soon-to-be-married couple, who will fly down to Goa to attend the wedding.

Both Ananya and Aditya are still in town but they are expected to leave for Goa by Sunday evening or Monday morning as the pre-wedding ceremonies are all set to kickstart from February 19.

Not just Ananya and Aditya, but many other A-listers are also expected to attend the wedding on Wednesday in Goa, the report mentioned.

It was earlier reported that Rakul and Jackky had earlier planned for a destination wedding abroad, however, they changed the location to Goa after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to not travel overseas for their weddings and instead, do it in India itself, to promote the country's beauty and bounty on a global scale.

Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in Mumbai itself and on Saturday, the couple was seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for their new life together.

As per reports, Rakul and Jackky's haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will be held in Goa on February 19 and 20, followed by their nuptials on February 21. The bride and groom, along with their family members, landed in Goa on Saturday night.