What Is The Combined Net Worth Of Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani?

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to get married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on February 21, 2024, in a grand ceremony in Goa. The couple has already kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities, and their houses have been decked up with lights and flowers to mark the beginning of their new innings.

Both Rakul and Jackky marked their debut in showbiz in 2009, and while the former is an established actress today, the latter could not hit the mark with his acting chops, but he now has a successful production career.

Rakul and Jackky enjoy a combined net worth of Rs 84 crore, out of which the actress has a bigger share. Rakul's individual net worth is pitched at Rs 49 crore, while Jackky's net worth is reportedly Rs 35 crore.

Rakul has been a part of a number of hits including Yaariyaan, Thank God, Doctor G, and Runway 34, among others. Besides, she owns a lavish 3BHK abode in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills locality, worth Rs 3 crore.

On the other hand, Jackky has acted in Youngistaan and Mitron, before he turned producer for the movie Sarbjit. He earns around Rs 3 crore per brand endorsements along with his earnings from his production companies -- Pooja Entertainment and Jjust Music.

As a producer, he is now awaiting the release of the much-hyped, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Rakul will be next seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky have ditched the royal palaces, and have instead opted to have a beach wedding in Goa. It will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding will be followed by a lavish reception bash in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.