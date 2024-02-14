Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding Venue Has Rooms Starting At ₹20,000 Per Night - Details Inside

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Goa on February 21. Their wedding invite went viral a couple of days back, however, several other details about their grand wedding have been kept under wraps.

According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa as the venue reflects the couple's "taste for elegance and opulence" and is perfect for an intimate celebration.

The report also stated that the guest list for Rakul and Jackky's destination wedding has been kept limited for close friends and family. After tying the knot in Goa, the couple might host a wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

About the luxurious hotel

As per the website of ITC Grand, Goa, the resort is located near Arossim Beach in Cansaulim, an unspoilt corner of South Goa.

The resort has 246 rooms and it sprawls over 45 acres of lush landscaped area. Its six signature food and beverage outlets are one of the major attractions.

The resort also offers multiple outdoor and indoor venues for bespoke banqueting, special events and weddings.

After doing a little research, we found out that the cheapest room at the resort costs around Rs 20,000 per night. It has a private balcony and offers a stunning view of the luscious landscapes.

On the other hand, the most expensive room room, the luxury suite, costs a whooping Rs 91,000. As per their website, it is spacious and restful, and suite offers a stylish bedroom and a separate living area, with the useful addition of a kitchenette. The bedroom has a view of the beach and the sea.

It was earlier reported that Rakul and Jackky have opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding, which will be a two-day affair.

The lovebirds made their relationship public in 2021 by dropping an adorable post on Instagram. They often share mushy photos with each other and drop sweet comments under each other's posts.