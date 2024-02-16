What Is The Age Difference Between Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani?

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Goa on February 21. The lovebirds made their relationship public in 2021 by dropping an adorable post on Instagram.

Rakul and Jackky often share mushy photos and videos with each other and drop sweet comments under each other's social media posts.

Age gap between Rakul and Jackky

Rakul Preet was born in New Delhi in a Punjabi Sikh family. Her father, Kulwinder Singh, was an Army Officer. She is 33 years old.

The actress made her acting debut with Kannada film Gilli in 2009. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan after starring in several Telugu and Tamil films.

On the other hand, groom-to-be Jackky, who is also an entrepreneur and film producer, was born in Kolkata to a Sindhi family on December 25. 1984. Presently, he is 39 years old.

He made his acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. He had a cameo in the film. His first film in which he played a lead role was Kal Kissne Dekha. He also starred in other films like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Youngistan and others.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding

The couple's wedding preparations are going on in full swing. They are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Goa on February 21. Their wedding invite went viral a couple of days back, however, other details about their grand wedding have been kept under wraps.

According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa as the venue reflects the couple's "taste for elegance and opulence" and is perfect for an intimate celebration.

Jackky and Rakul earlier planned to tie the knot in the Middle East, however, they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.