 Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bride-To-Be Reaches Would-Be Sasural All Decked Up For Dhol Night (WATCH)
Rakul Preet can be seen making her way towards the Jackky's house with her family in a car

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image

Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh arrived all dolled up with her family at her beau and producer Jackky Bhagnani's house for the pre-wedding festivities.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Rakul Preet can be seen making her way towards the Jackky's house with her family in a car.

Ready and glammed up for her wedding festivities.

Jackky's house is seen beautifully lit up in golden lights.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa are going all out to ensure they have a eco-friendly wedding, according to sources.

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks, and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

article-image

The wedding will last three days, beginning on February 19, with the major ceremony on February 21.

The pair, according to sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly.

These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

