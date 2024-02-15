 'Shehnai Bajne Wali Hai': Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani BLUSHES As Paps Tease Him Ahead Of Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh (WATCH)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa on February 21

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani could not suppress his smile and blush as the paparazzi caught up with him at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, just days before his much-hyped wedding with actress Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor was seen returning to Mumbai on Thursday morning wearing a casual white shirt and black jeans and his pre-wedding glow was evident as he got papped by the shutterbugs.

The paps pulled his leg and enquired about why was he travelling alone without Rakul. Not just that, but a photographer was also heard quipping, "Shehnai bajne wali hai," which left Jackky blushing and smiling from ear to ear.

While he did not divulge any details about the wedding despite much insistence from the paps, his smile was enough to tell how happy he was ahead of the wedding.

Rakul and Jackky are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. Ditching the royal palaces, the couple has opted for a beach wedding, with the festivities kickstarting on February 19 and concluding with the pheras on February 21.

On Wednesday, Jackky's Mumbai residence was seen getting all decked up and lit, confirming the onset of the wedding festivities. His entire apartment building as well as the surroundings have been covered with lights to add to the joy of the soon-to-be married bride and groom.

Rakul and Jackky will reportedly skip their honeymoon immediately after their wedding as both of them have their hands full with their professional commitments.

