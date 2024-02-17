Celebs Who Got Married In Goa Ahead Of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 17, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024. Ahead of their wedding, here is a look at all the celebrity couple who got married in Goa.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married on February 16, 2011 at Sunset Point, Candolim in Goa.
Mouni Roy tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort on January 27, 2022.
Malvika Raaj, who played young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabie Gham, got married to Pranav Bagga at The Westin Goa on November 29, 2023.
Comedian Bharti Singh tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa on December 3, 2017.
Actress Anita Hassanandani tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding in Goa.
Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had a traditional wedding in Goa in a close-knit ceremony in 2021.
Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot in Goa on February 9, 2023.
