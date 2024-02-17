Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Goa Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 17, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.
Ahead of their Goa wedding, the soon-to-be married couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding celebrations will go on for three days, beginning on February 19, 2024.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen in ethnic outfits as they sought divine blessings ahead of their upcoming union.
Jackky Bhagnani donned a pastel green kurta and paired it with black denim jeans.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021.
On February 16, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a dhol night in Mumbai ahead of their wedding in Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly host a grand reception in Mumbai post their Goa wedding.
