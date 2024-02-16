Mouni Roy Slips Into Strappy Black Dress In Latest Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | February 16, 2024

Actress Mouni Roy made everyone skip a beat on Friday as she dropped some stunning pictures of herself on social media

The actress looked breathtaking in a strappy black silk dress as she struck some stunning poses for the cameras

She looked captivating as she gazed right into the camera lens with her kohl-rimmed eyes

Mouni left her hair down in loose curls and flaunted her svelte figure as she posed against a neutral background

"An ember for air.." she captioned the gorgeous photos

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen playing a diva in Karan Johar's upcoming web series, Showtime

She also has The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari in the pipeline

