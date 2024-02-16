Karan Johar Flaunts ₹50 Lakh Handbag At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | February 16, 2024
Filmmaker Karan Johar set a new benchmark as he made a fashionable splash at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday
He looked uber cool in a black leather jacket which he paired with matching sunglasses and a pair of blue jeans
But what caught the eye of the netizens was his shockingly expensive handbag worth tens of lakhs!
Karan was seen carrying a limited edition Hermes HAC handbag for men worth a whopping Rs 50 lakh!
The handbag is one of the very few pieces made by the luxury brand in the Birkin range for men
KJo has time and again shared how he uses fashion as a way of self expression and he does not shy away despite people finding his sartorial choices over the top
On the work front, the filmmaker has his hands full with a number of projects including Showtime, Yodha, The Bull, and others