'I Really Don't Get Affected...': Gulshan Devaiah On Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy

Gulshan Devaiah / Ranveer Singh | Instagram

A few weeks ago, Ranveer Singh made it to the headlines for a wrong reason, as at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in front of Rishab Shetty, he recreated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, and called Ullalthi Daiva, a female ghost. Now, recently, in an interview, Gulshan Devaiah, who was a part of Kantara Chapter 1, opened up about the controversy.

While talking to NDTV, he said, "My personal views are not popular views. I really don't get affected by such things so much. But if somebody feels disrespected or something, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let's take it with that. I don't know what his intent was - only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited, and that scene in the film was so integral and really affected us. It was very 'romanchak (interesting).'"

Ranveer's act had hurt the religious sentiments of the Tulu people, and even a complaint was filed against him. Further talking about the same, Gulshan said, "I think it is part of certain people's identity - those who belong to the Tulu community and live in that land. It's part of their identity. They feel it is disrespectful to their culture, and that's fine. From their perspective, it is correct. These things don't affect me that much. But at the same time, since he apologised, we should just accept it and move on."

Ranveer Singh Apologised After Facing The Backlash

Ranveer had faced a lot of backlash for his statement at IFFI. But, the actor later apolgised for huring religious sentiments of the people. He had shared on his Instagram story, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He further wrote, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, currently Ranveer Singh is enjoying the super success of Dhurandhar. The film has already collected Rs. 572.25 crore at the box office. It is at 10th position when it comes to highest-grossing Indian film.

Everyone is expecting that the movie will collect around Rs. 650 crore at the box office, and will beat many biggies like Stree 2, Chhaava, and others.

