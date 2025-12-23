'Bigg Boss Ke Makers Se Mujhe Sawal Tha': Tanya Mittal's Mother Calls Out Salman Khan's Show For 'Targeting' Her Daughter- VIDEO

Tanya Mittal | Colors TV

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's house tour video is finally out! Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her mother and whether her house matched what she had mentioned on Salman Khan’s show.

During the tour, Tanya’s mother, Suneeta, admitted she was upset with the makers of Bigg Boss. In News Pinch’s video, she said, "Bigg Boss ke makers se mujhe ye sawal tha ki- aap ek hi ladki ko kyu target kar rahe hain, uske rone par bhi hurt kar rahe hain, uske hasne par bhi hurt kar rahe hain (sic)." She questioned why her daughter was targeted despite not doing anything wrong in the house. Suneeta also revealed that they were not worried about Tanya winning the trophy but were concerned about fairness. She said "Maine soch rakhaa tha, mere bhateeje sabko jawab de denge."

In the video, Tanya addressed all the trolls while showing her house, including the lift and her kitchen. Her floor also featured a personal gym, and her brothers claimed it was designed like a spa. While showing the lift in the kitchen, Tanya humorously said, "ek se baklawa aata hai, ek se biscuit."

When asked about her future plans, Tanya said, "Avi mai bhot jyada trauma me hun." She added that she is looking forward to spending time with her family, stating, "Mai nahi chahti thi ki mko kuch ho jaye aur mere bhaiyon ko pata na chale."

Regarding the controversy around her stylist Riddhima Sharma, Tanya clarified, "Ye jo stylist hai ye ek hafte Pehle ki gayi thi...hamari family kisi ke Rs. 10 bhi nahi rakhti (sic)."

Tanya also expressed her soft corner for all the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. She has already received offers for films, TV shows, and advertisements, but she emphasized that she will only take up projects as per her family’s guidance and wishes.