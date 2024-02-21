Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani To Have 2 Weddings, Pheras At 3 PM In Goa

Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet Singh | File photo

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21, Wednesday, after dating for over three years. The couple will get married at a lavish resort in Goa and as per reports, the soon-to-be married actors will have two weddings, honouring their roots.

According to reports, Rakul and Jackky will take their pheras around 3 pm on Wednesday in the presence of their friends and family members at ITC Grand, Goa. The two will get married in a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony and later, they will tie the knot as per Sindhi rituals.

Post their pheras, Rakul and Jackky are expected to step out and make their first public appearance in front of the media as husband and wife.

The pre-wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky began on February 19, Monday, with a mehendi ceremony. On Tuesday, the couple had their haldi ceremony followed by a bling sangeet night. Rakul's chooda ceremony took place on Wednesday morning.

Read Also Jackky Bhagnani To Pay Tribute To His Love Story With Rakul Preet Singh Before Wedding With THIS...

Despite being outside the city, the wedding has emerged to be one star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebs flying down to Goa to be a part of the couple's big day. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and others have already reached the venue.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, and others are also expected to attend the nuptials.

Post the wedding, Rakul and Jackky have decided to ditch their honeymoon and instead, they will head back to Mumbai, where they will throw a grand reception bash for their friends and colleagues in showbiz.