Jackky Bhagnani To Pay Tribute To His Love Story With Rakul Preet Singh Before Wedding With THIS Mushy Gesture

Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet Singh | File photo

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Goa and they are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony by the beach on February 21. And ahead of the D-Day, the groom seems to have planned a special surprise for his bride, which will definitely get her all emotional.

As per reports, Jackky is set to pay a tribute to his love story with Rakul with a special song. Titled Bin Tere, the song has been crooned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, along with Zahrah S Khan and Romy, and the Youngistaan actor will present the song to his wife-to-be at the sangeet ceremony on February 20.

"Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together," the report quoted a source close to the development.

Jackky too will be seen performing for his bride and he has been prepping hard to impress Rakul before they are finally declared man and wife.

It was earlier reported that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also have a special surprise planned for the soon to be married couple.

Besides, several celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Deol were seen landing in Goa for the wedding. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and others are also expected to be by the couple's side on February 21.

Jackky and Rakul have been dating for several years now and it was in 2021 that they made their relationship official. The two have never shied away from indulging in some PDA, and a day before heading to Goa, they paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for their new life together.

Post the wedding, Rakul and Jackky are expected to throw a grand bash in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in the industry.