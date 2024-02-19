 Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra To Perform For Bride & Groom In Goa
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities in Goa will be high on entertainment dose. If a source is to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are going to give a special performance for the bride and groom.

Shilpa and Raj share a great relationship with Jackky's family especially his father Vashu Bhagnani. Interestingly, Jackky had graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past with his performance.

Pre-wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky have already started in Goa. The main ceremony will take place on February 21.

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021. They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

