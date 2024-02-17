VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Schools Bodyguard For Pulling Specially-Abled Fan Away From Raj Kundra At Mumbai Airport

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently jetted off to Singapore with their kids Viaan and Samisha for a family vacation. On Saturday, February 17, the couple and the children returned to the bay and were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.

As Raj and Shilpa made their way to their car, a specially abled fan rushed to Kundra for a picture; however, he was pulled away by the couple's bodyguard, which did not go well with the actress, and she schooled him for his behaviour towards the fan.

Check out the video:

Several netizens in the comments section lauded Shilpa. A user said, "@theshilpashetty so kind of u." Another user added, "That was rude stupid guy 😢 but Shilpa mam s so kind towards him 👏" Another user said, "Disgusting behaviour from the body guard."

The actress recently penned a heartfelt note on her daughter Samisha's 4th birthday. She wrote, "My Gudiya...Barely 4 years old, but holds all the love, compassion, bravery, sensibility, and empathy one can possibly have. Happy birthdaaaaayyyyyy, my jaan. Thankyouuuuu for choosing me, you wonderful soul. We lovvveee youuu soooo muccchhh… the world is a better place ever since you arrived. #BabyGirl #MotherDaughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude #blessed."

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Talwar among others.

She played the role of former Gujarat ATS Chief and Current Special Cell Delhi Police Chief Tara Shetty.