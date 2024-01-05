Video: Not Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Was Called 'First Female Officer' In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe; Filmmaker REACTS

The intriguing trailer of Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force was officially shared by the makers on Friday (January 5). The cast of the film, along with director Rohit Shetty, came together to interact with the media post the trailer launch. The event took an interesting turn when Shilpa Shetty was called the 'first female police officer' in Rohit's cop universe and Rohit had an epic reaction to it.

For those unversed, Deepika Padukone was introduced as 'Lady Singham' and the 'first female cop' in the filmmaker's cop universe along with her first look in Singham Again. The actress will play the role of Shakti Shetty in the much-awaited film.

However, during the trailer launch event of Indian Police Force, the host addressed Shilpa the first female officer in Rohit's cop universe and she had a hilarious reaction.

Soon after hearing it, Shilpa said, "What? Say that again," and laughed out loud. Reacting to it, Rohit said, "Dusri (Deepika) ka birthday hai na? Happy birthday Deepika." Shilpa then jokingly said, "Edit this part."

It may be mentioned that both Shilpa and Deepika are home girls for Rohit as the three hail from the Udupi district of Karnataka and share Mangalorean origins.

Meanwhile, on working with Rohit, Shilpa gushed, "I feel elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. What I really loved about playing this part is that it is gritty and so real. We've not used a single stunt double and it was Rohit's conviction that he wanted to keep it as real as possible because we were playing real life heroes. He pushed us and prepared us to attempt something like that."

She added, "It was a huge opportunity for me and I grabbed it with both hands. I'm very happy to be associated with Indian Police Force. It truly is an ode to our forces."

Indian Police Force, a seven-episode series, promises an entertainment extravaganza, high on action, suspense, thrill, and drama. It marks Rohit's digital directorial debut.

Besides Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek, the series also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Talwar.

It pays tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe.