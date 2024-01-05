Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In Style; Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Shetty Twin In Black

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 05, 2024
On January 5, 2024, the makers of Indian Police Force unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited series.
Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force is slated to release on January 19, 2024 on Amazon Prime Videos.
The cast of Indian Police Force Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi arrived in style for the trailer launch event in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Shetty twinned in black outfits.
Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, wore a brown outfit.
Indian Police Force is a seven-part show which marks Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut.
Shweta Tiwari , who is also a part of Indian Police Force, arrived in an all white outfit for the trailer launch.
Isha Talwar made an appearance in a yelow saree at the event in Mumbai.
Nikitin Dheer donned a black shirt and looked handsome as ever at the trailer launch event.
Indian Police Force is set in Rohit Shetty's fictional Cop Universe that he started with Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.
