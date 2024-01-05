Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Outfit Made From Vintage Banarasi Saree With Real Gold Weave

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2024
Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor who is known for her impeccable sense of style and sartorial choices wore an unusual outfit for her BFF's wedding.
Taking to Instagram, Sonam posed in adorable pictures in a stunning Indian ensemble. The actress revealed that she wore an outfit upcycled from a vintage Banarasi saree.
Sonam shared that the outfit made from the saree has real gold weave with antique techniques of surface embroidery.
It has vintage tassels with shells and pearls, and the dupatta is embroidered with vintage mochi workpieces that are over 60 years old. It has one of the finest techniques of embroidery from Gujarat.
Besides that, the silver jewellery that she flaunted is also antique pieces collected over a period of time.
The payal and bangles are more than 80-90 years old.
Anand on the other hand wore a gorgeous Chikankari kurta set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. They welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.
Thanks For Reading!