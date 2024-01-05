Ananya Panday Enjoys Ice Skating, Relishes Cheese Fondue During London Vacay; See Pics 

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2024

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who ringed in the holiday season in London, shared a series of pictures on Instagram. 

Ananya, who was with her boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, posted pictures of only herself having a fun time. 

A picture of Ananya and Aditya went viral of them enjoying ice skating in London. 

However, Ananya only posted a picture of herself in the skating alley wearing a stylish winter ensemble. 

Ananya also wrapped herself in the comfiest winterwear to do what she loves the most - reading a good book. 

She gave a sneak peek to her fans and followers by posting pictures of what she saw - including a T-rex wearing a sweater and hat. 

Furthermore, Ananya posted a mandatory Christmas tree picture that was beautifully lit up. 

And last but not least, Ananya relished some cheese fondue, perfect to gorge during chilly weather. 

