Ananya Panday Enjoys Ice Skating, Relishes Cheese Fondue During London Vacay; See Pics 

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2024
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who ringed in the holiday season in London, shared a series of pictures on Instagram.
Ananya, who was with her boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, posted pictures of only herself having a fun time.
A picture of Ananya and Aditya went viral of them enjoying ice skating in London.
However, Ananya only posted a picture of herself in the skating alley wearing a stylish winter ensemble.
Ananya also wrapped herself in the comfiest winterwear to do what she loves the most - reading a good book.
She gave a sneak peek to her fans and followers by posting pictures of what she saw - including a T-rex wearing a sweater and hat.
Furthermore, Ananya posted a mandatory Christmas tree picture that was beautifully lit up.
And last but not least, Ananya relished some cheese fondue, perfect to gorge during chilly weather.
