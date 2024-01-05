Sidharth Malhotra On Working With Rohit Shetty In Indian Police Force: 'Nobody Presents Hindi Film Heroes The Way He Does'

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty at Indian Police Force trailer launch | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force unveiled the trailer of the web series at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Isha Talwar, Sharad Kelkar and Mukesh Rishi in key roles. The intriguing trailer presents a gripping journey, each frame heightening the suspense through a ticking bomb clock. The show honors the selfless dedication, unwavering commitment, and passionate patriotism of Indian police officers, who stand prepared to sacrifice their lives for the safety and well-being of the nation.

Sharing his experience of working on the show, Sidharth says, "It was very special as I got to wear the police uniform for the first time and to work with Rohit. He comes with his larger-than-life sensibility and nobody presents Hindi film heroes the way Rohit does. The story speaks for itself and it is nothing short of the Hindi cinema entertainment that Rohit brings to you. I've always loved playing real life heroes on screen and I'm super excited for this one."

Shilpa adds, "I feel elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. What I really loved about playing this part is that it is gritty and so real. We've not used a single stunt double and it was Rohit's conviction that he wanted to keep it as real as possible because we were playing real life heroes. He pushed us and prepared us to attempt something like that. It was a huge opportunity for me and I grabbed it with both hands. I'm very happy to be associated with Indian Police Force. It truly is an ode to our forces.

On being a part of Rohit's cop universe, Vivek gushes, "It was an amazing experience working with Rohit bhai. I've known him for many years and every actor wants to be a part of his films and if you are a part of the cop universe then it's a dream come true. I have a lot of love and respect for police officers and the image of brave, good and courageous cops has been portrayed by Rohit in his films. When we were going up, most cops used to be bad, corrupt or villains on screen. Rohit changed that image of cops and I believe, it's a huge achievement.

Revealing what's in store for the audience, Rohit says, "The trailer says it all. Indian Police Force has everything that's expected from a Rohit Shetty project. The credit goes to the entire team. It's not easy to come up with seven episodes. It's like making four films."

#WATCH | Rohit Shetty Enjoys Fun Banter With ‘Veteran’ Vivek Oberoi At Trailer Launch Of New OTT Series ‘Indian Police Force’



🎥:@PensiveVJTweets@vivekoberoi@iamrohitshetty pic.twitter.com/MYgL2GVc8U — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 5, 2024

On making his digital directorial debut with the show, Rohit adds, "I don't think any medium is big or small. What is important is your hard work and respect towards every medium. I've done films, ads, television and now OTT. You come up with something new and I'll do that also (laughs)."