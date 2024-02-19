List Of Celebs To Attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding In Goa

By: Sachin T | February 19, 2024
Actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani at a grand ceremony in Goa on February 21
Some of the biggest names of B-Town are expected to attend the wedding and celebs have already started flying down to Goa for the big day
Among the first ones to reach Goa were none other than Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who are also expecting their first child together
Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar were at their casual best as they landed at the Goa airport to attend Rakul and Jackky's wedding
Esha Deol, who is quite close to the Bhagnanis, was also seen reaching Goa on Monday afternoon to participate in the wedding festivities
If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday will be attending the wedding together, and they will reach Goa on February 20
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be next seen in Vashu Bhagnani's production venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, are also expected at the wedding
