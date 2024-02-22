 Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Quit Smoking Because Of Daughter Misha - Here's What Happened
IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it is his eight-year-old daughter Misha.

Shahid appeared on 'No Filter Neha' season 6, a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and makes interesting conversations.

During the audio chat show, Shahid revealed about his decision to quit smoking: "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking."

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a science fiction romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon. He next has 'Deva' in the pipeline. 'No Filter Neha 6' streams on JioTV and JioTV+.

