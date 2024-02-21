WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORES Shahid Kapoor At Mumbai Event, Walks Past As Actor Smiles At Her

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were once very much in love and ended up with a sour breakup, had an awkward encounter on Tuesday night at an event in Mumbai, and it ended up with the Jaane Jaan actress giving the Haider actor a royal ignore in front of the media.

A video of the incident is now going viral on the internet in which Shahid and Kareena can be seen accidentally bumping into each other, making the situation awkward for both of them. Both of them graced the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke awards night in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the video, Shahid can be seen posing for the paparazzi along with two other people when Bebo reached there to pose for the paparazzi. As the ex-flames came face to face, the Kabir Singh actor smiled at Bebo, however, she clearly was in no mood to reciprocate.

She was instead seen smiling and interacting with the person right next to Shahid and quickly walking past without even sparing a glance at the actor.

The awkward encounter did not miss the eyes of the netizens and they lauded Shahid for graciously smiling despite being ignored by Kareena. "Did u notice some awkwardness on shahid's face," a user commented, while another wrote, "But look at shahid eyes he was expecting to recieve a hello frm her side. Love is love".

For the unawares, it was back during the shoot of their film Fida in 2004 that Shahid and Kareena fell in love and began dating. However, in 2007, they called it quits for reasons unknown, and ever since, they made no mention of each other. In 2016, the duo shared the screen once again after almost a decade in Udta Punjab.

Shahid and Kareena have been a part of some of the cult films including Jab We Met and Chup Chup Ke.

Bebo got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the two have two adorable kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On the other hand, Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in an intimate ceremony in 2015, and they too have two children -- Misha and Zain Kapoor.