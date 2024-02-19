Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easy-Breezy White Shirt Dress Worth ₹28K Is Perfect For The Summer Season

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 19, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take the summer fashion game up by a notch.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on the sets of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai looking like a fashion queen in a chic white shirt dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's white shirt dress was from the brand Max Mara and is priced at ₹28,788.

The shirt dress features a mandarin collar, inseam pockets and a bow detailing at the front for a cinched effect at the waist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore LOEWE's safety belt strappy heels which costs ₹1,07,411.

Kareena Kapoor Khan left her locks open in side-parting.

For makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan, opted nude lip shade, a dewy base and lightly blushed cheeks.

