Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easy-Breezy White Shirt Dress Worth ₹28K Is Perfect For The Summer Season

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 19, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take the summer fashion game up by a notch.
On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on the sets of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai looking like a fashion queen in a chic white shirt dress.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's white shirt dress was from the brand Max Mara and is priced at ₹28,788.
The shirt dress features a mandarin collar, inseam pockets and a bow detailing at the front for a cinched effect at the waist.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore LOEWE's safety belt strappy heels which costs ₹1,07,411.
Kareena Kapoor Khan left her locks open in side-parting.
For makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan, opted nude lip shade, a dewy base and lightly blushed cheeks.
