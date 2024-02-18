Janhvi Kapoor Raises The Glam Quotient In Tarun Tahiliani's Ivory Saree Worth ₹1.89 Lakh

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 18, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is a diva and there is not denying to it!
Photo Via Instagram
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut is known for her sartorial choices, and once again, the diva has proved that there's no one like her.
Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a blouse concept saree from Tarun Tahiliani's Sol - Spring/Summer 2024 collection which is priced at ₹1.89 lakh, according to Khushi Kapoor Fan Page's on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor's ivory saree is adorned with pearl strands and embellished with diamond studs that make that outfit shine.
Janhvi Kapoor elevated her fit with dramatic yet glamorous makeup.
Janhvi Kapoor left her hair open and styled into loose waves.
For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore earrings and bangles from Begani Jewels.
