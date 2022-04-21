'Shahid Kapoor’s fans will hate me for not supporting him in Jersey,' says Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is releasing after several delays on April 22. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Jersey saw so many roadblocks and is now finally seeing the day of light. Your thoughts?

I feel it is worth the wait. During the promotions of our film, we got to interact with a lot of fans, and it is good to see them waiting for the film. When you see your work on a big screen, it is a moment of pride. Jersey has literally moved something within me. It has inspired me to be a better actor and do good work. Hope my character Vidya resonates with everyone.

Was it a conscious decision to be a part of big films alongside A-list actors?

Fortunately, I have always got films where I can be a woman of substance. I am not just a wife but also a doctor in Toofaan. I am a journalist in Batla House and a dancer in Super 30. It is nice to see filmmakers having belief in me and my craft. It is a very initial stage of my career, and when Gowtam sir approached me for a role like Vidya in Jersey, I couldn’t say no. It is a difficult role to play. The last film that changed me as a person was 3 Idiots.

Go on…

When the film comes out, Shahid Kapoor’s fans will hate me for not supporting him, but the reason will be justified when you watch the film. There are no similarities between Mrunal and Vidya. A lot of qualities of Vidya are derived from my mother. She is not the girl from the 2000s but belongs to the 80s.

How do you take your roles so far as a modern independent woman?

Knowingly or unknowingly, we all have been victims. There are situations where we can’t do anything about it. Hence, I have always chosen roles where, even though I might be a victim, I come out as a survivor. My agenda in life is how you come out shining from adverse conditions. I want my audience to feel that my films have changed something within them 10 years down the line.

Do you feel competitive as an actress?

My biggest competition is with myself. I am still in a phase where I am discovering myself. I don’t believe that I should be investing my energies in competing. If I’ll do that, my work will be compromised. I am a person who thinks that my work is everything to me.

Do you believe that actors are also the protégé of good marketing strategies?

It is not just good marketing or PR will make a film hit or flop; it is also the timing of the film. If a film like Love Sonia got a good OTT release, it would have done wonders, but the film got lost. Right now, we are in a phase where we just want films to come out. Also, your connection with the audience has to be there to call them to the theatres.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:00 AM IST