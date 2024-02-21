 Vijay Deverakonda Promises To Meet Fans If They Score 90% In Exams; Watch Viral Video
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Deverakonda, who made his debut in Telugu cinema with Nuvvila, enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. Recently, a video went viral where an Instagram user, Harshitha Reddy, and her friend stated that they wouldn't begin studying until Vijay Deverakonda commented on it, and in a shocking turn of events, the actor dropped a comment on the video.

She captioned the video, “Just in case if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame it on @thedeverakonda 😏." Reacting to this, Vijay commented, "Get 90% and I’ll meet you."

Check out the video:

article-image

Vijay rose to fame through Tharun Bhascker’s Pelli Choopulu, which was released in 2016. He gained immense popularity after playing the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy.

On the work front, Deverakonda will be seen next in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur, will release in theatres on April 5, 2024. He also has VD12 which features his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

article-image

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Vijay will be getting engaged to Rashmika. However, the Liger actor shut the rumours and told Lifestyle Asia, “It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."

