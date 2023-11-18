VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna Blushes As She Gets A Special Phone Call From Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda On Unstoppable with NBK |

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others. It will arrive in theaters on December 1, 2023.

Ahead of the film's release, Rashmika, Ranbir, and Sandeep made an appearance on Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK 2 to promote Animal. A new promo shows the actress getting a special call from her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.

Check it out:

During the episode, Balakrishna asks Rashmika to make a phone call to Vijay Deverakonda. Upon receiving her call, he says, ‘What’s up, re’ and it shows the actress blushing while listening to his voice. Later, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor told the host to ask Rashmika, “Ask her which is the better hero?” To this, she was seen blushing ever more.

In the promo, Ranbir can also be seen shaking a leg with Nandamuri Balakrishna to the title track of Balakrishna’s 2017 film Paisa Vasool.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also introduced Ranbir to the show by describing him as "as handsome as a blood moon, as talented as a chameleon, and the most gifted grandson of the Kapoor family."

Further, Ranbir also stated that the team of Animal has been speculating about the plot of Pushpa, which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

