'Lovebirds' Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Enjoy Secret Date Amid Breakup Rumours - Video Surfaces

One of Tollywood's cutest couples, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, were all over the news a few months ago after reports that the two have parted ways went viral on the internet. However, looks like all is well in the lovers' paradise as the two stars were recently spotted enjoying a secret date in the city.

And not just that, but Rashmika and Vijay's family members and friends were also present at the meet-up.

The video of their little outing came as a respite for their fans who were upset over the news of their breakup. While some believe that the two never parted ways, others are of the opinion that the lovers might have reconciled after a rough patch.

Rashmika-Vijay's secret date

A video in which Rashmika and Vijay can be seen enjoying some quality time with each other and their friends has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Vijay can be seen chatting with everyone while Rashmika and another woman can be seen dancing and goofing around.

The video was shared on Reddit and within no time, it got splashed all over the internet.

Rashmika-Vijay's relationship timeline

Rashmika and Vijay first starred in the film, Geetha Govindam, which released in cinemas in 2018. The two reportedly fell in love during the shoot of the film, and have been going strong ever since.

In 2019, the two shared the screen once again in 'Dear Comrade', and later, in 2022, Rashmika and Vijay marked their Bollywood debut just months apart from each other.

While Rashmika and Vijay have never made their relationship official in the public eye, the two only have positive words and opinions about each other.

In fact, the two even celebrated the New Year together, and in February, Rashmika was spotted holidaying with Vijay and his family in Dubai.