Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda call it quits, is Bellamkonda Sreenivas the reason?

Whether it was confirmed or not, it remained known to all that there was more than just mere friendship between heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Following their charming chemistry in popular Telugu hits 'Geetha Govindham' and 'Dear Comrade', ardent fans have always vouched for the two to be the new couple on the block.

Although the two have always maintained that they are just 'good friends', many have spotted the two to be frequently taking vacations together. But now, it seems there is trouble in their paradise. If reports are to be believed then India's National sweetheart seems to have found love in young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Given their recent appearances in Mumbai together, it has certainly set tongues wagging. A source told in a report by ETimes, "Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It's got people talking. But the truth is, both Rashmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other. There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other."

While an official confirmation is awaited, we'd have to say that the two actors do make a striking match. But, that also spells bad news for those who were rooting for Vijay and Rashmika to turn into a reality.

On the professional front, Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on September 1st, 2023. While Sreenivas is readying himself for the official remake of filmmaker S.S Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' that will mark his debut in Hindi cinema, Rashmika will be next seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Arjun Raddy'/'Kabir Singh' fame.