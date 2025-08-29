 Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Take An Average Start
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has hit the big screens today (August 29, 2025). The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. As per early estimates, it looks like the film on its day one might collect around Rs. 5-6 crore. Read on to know more...

YouTube: Param Sundari Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari was slated to release on July 25, 2025. But, it was postponed to avoid the clash with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2. The movie has finally hit the big screens today (August 29, 2025). The advance booking had started on a decent note, but it couldn't get a fantastic response further. The Tushar Jalota directorial has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, and it looks like the movie will take an average start at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect Param Sundari to collect around Rs. 5-6 crore on day one. However, if the movie shows a good jump at the box office during the evening and night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 6 crore. So, let's wait and watch. Earlier, it was expected that maybe the film will open to a double-digit and collect around Rs. 10 crore on its day one, but that looks difficult.

Param Sundari is an important film for both Sidharth and Janhvi as their last few releases had failed to make a mark at the box office. It will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect during the weekend.

Param Sundari Reviews

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Param Sundari 2 stars and wrote, "Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com."

After the trailer of Param Sundari was launched, a lot of people compared it with Chennai Express, but our reviewer in the review wrote, "Don't compare Param Sundari to Chennai Express because Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer was a far better film!"

