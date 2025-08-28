 Video: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Mumbai A Day Before Param Sundari Release
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the second day of Ganeshotsav to seek blessings ahead of the release of their much-anticipated film Param Sundari. Videos from the visit have been shared on social media, capturing the duo's entry into the pandal under tight security. However, despite the arrangements, both actors were mobbed by the large crowd of devotees

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra paid a visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on the second day of Ganeshotsav (Thursday, August 28) to seek blessings, just a day before the release of their much-anticipated film Param Sundari.

Several photos and videos from their visit have surfaced on social media, showing the duo making their way into the pandal amid heavy security. Despite the arrangements, both stars were mobbed by the massive crowd gathered at the pandal.

In one clip, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Janhvi appeared visibly uncomfortable as people surrounded her while she tried to enter the pandal to offer prayers. Sidharth, too, was seen being escorted by security as the situation grew chaotic.

The actors were also seen struggling to move through the crowd safely. While celebrity visits to Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav are common, the sheer turnout of devotees often makes crowd control a challenge, even with added security.

Param Sundari director Tushar Jalota also accompanied the actors to Lalbaug. In another video doing the rounds on social media, they are seen leaving the pandal after seeking blessings.

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story, and while Sidharth will be seen playing a happy-go-lucky North Indian Param, Janhvi will essay the role of South beauty, Sundari, in the film. It marks the first time that the two will be seen sharing the screen.

The trailer and songs of the film have already generated quite a buzz among fans. Param Sundari is slated to release in theatres on August 29. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

