 Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special Cut (WATCH) 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnimal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special Cut (WATCH) 

Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special Cut (WATCH) 

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special Cut (WATCH)  |

The makers and cast of the upcoming film Animal unveiled its special cut on the world’s tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa, towering above Dubai's skyline. In a larger-than-life and colossal, the grand event saw the projection transform into a mega canvas for cinematic magic. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took center stage and joined the sea of fans who gathered to witness this marvel. 

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. 

Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga also graced the grand event with their presence. This isn’t the first one though, recently, the film made waves in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Times Square. The teaser, a dazzling display on the digital billboards of this cultural hub, captivated the attention of onlookers and set the stage for the film's global presence.

Read Also
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Animal Sets
article-image

The teaser shows Ranbir and Rashmika talking about having children but when she says, "You won't be like your father", he replies,  "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." The clip then takes the viewers back to Ranbir in his youth being slapped by his father played by Anil. He then grows up to be depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show:...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Hot Disha Patani Sizzles In A Bold Outfit With Plunging Neckline

PHOTOS: Hot Disha Patani Sizzles In A Bold Outfit With Plunging Neckline

CWC 2023 Final: Not Dua Lipa But Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi And Others To Perform

CWC 2023 Final: Not Dua Lipa But Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi And Others To Perform

Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special...

Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special...

Crowd Goes Beserk As Salman Khan Puts His Tiger 3 Scarf Around Katrina Kaif’s Neck (WATCH) 

Crowd Goes Beserk As Salman Khan Puts His Tiger 3 Scarf Around Katrina Kaif’s Neck (WATCH) 

David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'

David Beckham Pens Heartfelt Note For Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thank You My Friend'