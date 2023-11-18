Animal Roars At Burj Khalifa: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol In Dubai For Projection Of Film’s Special Cut (WATCH) |

The makers and cast of the upcoming film Animal unveiled its special cut on the world’s tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa, towering above Dubai's skyline. In a larger-than-life and colossal, the grand event saw the projection transform into a mega canvas for cinematic magic. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took center stage and joined the sea of fans who gathered to witness this marvel.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga also graced the grand event with their presence. This isn’t the first one though, recently, the film made waves in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Times Square. The teaser, a dazzling display on the digital billboards of this cultural hub, captivated the attention of onlookers and set the stage for the film's global presence.

Read Also Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Animal Sets

The teaser shows Ranbir and Rashmika talking about having children but when she says, "You won't be like your father", he replies, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." The clip then takes the viewers back to Ranbir in his youth being slapped by his father played by Anil. He then grows up to be depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.