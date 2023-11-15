Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
The team of Animal shot a special promotional episode on the sets of Nandamuri Balakrishna's game show Unstoppable
Twitter: aHa Video
Ranbir sports his handsome smile making us wonder who is the beast, we will get to see in Animal
One glimpse of Rashmika is truly Ashrafi
The duo recreate Rashmika's iconic hearts gesture inspired from K-Pop act BTS
NBK or Balayya as fans affectionately call him regaled his guests with his quirks
The show has been renewed for the OTT platform Aha Video for a limited edition
One of the highlights of the episode see NBK groove to Ranbir's Badtameez Dil, while Ranbir is a taught a famous Balayya catchphrase in Telugu
Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film releases in cinemas on Dec 1
