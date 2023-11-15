Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023

The team of Animal shot a special promotional episode on the sets of Nandamuri Balakrishna's game show Unstoppable

Twitter: aHa Video

Ranbir sports his handsome smile making us wonder who is the beast, we will get to see in Animal

One glimpse of Rashmika is truly Ashrafi

The duo recreate Rashmika's iconic hearts gesture inspired from K-Pop act BTS

NBK or Balayya as fans affectionately call him regaled his guests with his quirks

The show has been renewed for the OTT platform Aha Video for a limited edition

One of the highlights of the episode see NBK groove to Ranbir's Badtameez Dil, while Ranbir is a taught a famous Balayya catchphrase in Telugu

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film releases in cinemas on Dec 1

Thanks For Reading!

Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)
Find out More