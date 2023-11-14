 Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnimal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)

Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)

Papa Meri Jaan has been sung by the talented Sonu Nigam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH) |

The makers of Animal dropped their latest track from the film titled Papa Meri Jaan. The song delves deep into the emotional connection between the characters of a father and son portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, shedding light on the vulnerable side of the film. This captivating song has been sung by the talented Sonu Nigam. 

Watch the video below. 

Papa Meri Jaan beautifully captures the essence of the bond shared between an Indian father and his son, offering a glimpse into the intricate layers of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's characters. 

From the very beginning, the teaser has hinted at the complexity of their relationship, and this song only intensifies the anticipation surrounding their dynamic. In addition to the Hindi version, Papa Meri Jaan has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a wider audience.

Read Also
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Animal Sets
article-image

Music has played a pivotal role in Animal, with previous tracks like Hua Main and Satranga receiving immense praise.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Going by the film's teaser, Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy who transforms into a fierce and rebellious character. 

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on December 1, 2023.

Read Also
Deepfake Video Of Animal Actress Rashmika Mandanna Goes Viral, Fans Demand Strict Action Against...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)

Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)

UNSEEN Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Bash In Los Angeles 

UNSEEN Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Bash In Los Angeles 

Style Actor Sahil Khan Booked By Mumbai Police In Mahadev Betting App Case

Style Actor Sahil Khan Booked By Mumbai Police In Mahadev Betting App Case

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark At The Box Office Within 2 Days Of Its Release 

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark At The Box Office Within 2 Days Of Its Release 

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’