Deepfake Video Of Animal Actress Rashmika Mandanna Goes Viral, Fans Demand Strict Action Against Culprits

A fake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds on social media platforms lately. In the video, a woman is seen entering an elevator. However, it is morphed to show Rashmika's face. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed that the name of the woman in the viral video is Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl with 416K followers on Instagram. She is seen wearing a sleeveless black unitard. The video was originally shared by Zara on October 9.

While some social media users were tricked into believing that the woman is Rashmika, others pointed out that it is an edited video and the woman in the clip is not the actress.

Read Also Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Glimpse Of Pushpa 2 Sets

Several users also shared the original video and called out those making such videos just to garner views. A section of users also demanded 'strict action' against those who uploaded it and claimed that the woman is Rashmika.

A user also explained that at 0:01 second in the video, one can see the face of the woman changing from the other girl to Rashmika.

Take a look at the video here:

For your convenience

THE ORIGINAL FT RASHMIKA MANDANNA deepfake edit.#deepfake pic.twitter.com/wibrW6umLP — Liz/Barsha (@debunk_misinfos) November 5, 2023

Deepfakes are on the rise, immediate legal and regulatory action in India is required. #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/KHU4YEirCj — Smarak Das (@SmarakDas6) November 5, 2023

"This is scary, where is our regulator?" asked a user on X. Another wrote, "This is actually very worrying scenario."

"सर आज के समय मे हम किसी को भी बदनाम कर सकते है," another user commented.

It may be noted that earlier deepfake videos of celebrities like Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and others also surfaced on social media and created headlines.

Rashmika is known for her charming screen presence in films. She has garnered numerous awards and nominations for her performances and continues to be a sought-after actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has Animal coming up next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 1.

Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan of Shaakuntalam fame and an untitled next with Vijay Deverakonda.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)